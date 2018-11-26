Israel cabinet approves appointment of new army chief of staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (centre) attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem November 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

TEL AVIV, Nov 26 — Israel’s cabinet yesterday approved the appointment of Aviv Kochavi, a former military intelligence head, as the army’s new chief of staff, a government source said.

Kochavi will take up his new position at the start of 2019, succeeding General Gadi Eisenkot.

He was selected for the job by now former defence minister Avigdor Lieberman in October.

Kochavi has served as head of the army’s northern command and as military intelligence chief during the 2014 war against the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in Gaza.

He was also deputy chief of staff since 2017.

Kochavi, 54, is a graduate of the prestigious universities of Harvard and John Hopkins in the United States and holds a degree in international relations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had welcomed the choice of Kochavi after his selection by Lieberman in October, saying he was “the most worthy candidate” to become the next chief of staff.

And Eisenkot had also congratulated him at the time and described him as “a distinguished officer with extensive combat experience from multiple combat theatres”. — AFP