No more independent assemblymen in Johor state assembly, MB confirms

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian has confirmed that the two remaining independent assemblymen have joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 26 ― The two remaining independent assemblymen in Johor have joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), bringing the total state seats held by Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the state to 39.

The two assemblymen were former Umno representatives for Sedili, Rasman Ithnain, and Johor Lama, Rosleli Jahari.

Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian, who is also Johor Bersatu chairman, confirmed the matter yesterday.

Osman, who is also acting Johor PH chairman, said Rasman and Rosleili’s membership applications were approved on November 19.

“With them joining Bersatu, there is no more Independent assemblymen in the State Legislative Assembly. Two months ago, another independent assemblyman, Alwiyah Talib of Endau, who formerly representing Umno, had also joined Bersatu,” he told reporters here.

In the May 9 general election, PH won 36 out of 56 state seats in Johor, with DAP securing 14 seats, Parti Amanah Negara (nine), Bersatu (eight) and PKR (five), while Barisan Nasional won 19 seats and PAS, one.

However, three Umno assemblymen quit the party on May 12 and became Independent representatives in the State Assembly, leaving BN with only 16 seats. ― Bernama