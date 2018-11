European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker attends a news conference after the extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Nov 26 — The European Union’s top official yesterday urged British lawmakers to ratify the Brexit deal Prime Minister Theresa May has negotiated with European leaders, warning it will not be modified.

“This is the best deal possible for Britain, this is the best deal possible for Europe. This is the only deal possible,” Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, said after a Brussels summit. — AFP