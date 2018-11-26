Dr M says damage control report to be released next year

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says the damage control report will include details on results of actions taken by the current government in tackling problems left by the previous government. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Nov 26 ― A full report on damage control measures implemented by Pakatan Harapan government after taking over the country’s administration will be released next year, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

He said the report would include details on results of actions taken by the current government in tackling problems left by the previous government.

“We want to see the results of actions that have been taken by government, both on the huge debts that we have to carry and also on the restructuring of the government administration.

“The report will be prepared by us (government) and will be released next year,” he told reporters after attending the Administrative and Diplomatic Officers’ (PTD) Alumni Association dinner here last night.

Also present were his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali and the PTD Alumni Association president Tan Sri Sallehuddin Mohamed.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir also launched the PTD Alumni Foundation.

On another note, the prime minister reiterated his assurance that Malaysia was on its way to come back as the “Asian Tiger” under the PH government.

“We are on the way to come back, provided that we work hard, that we are honest and not influenced by corruption and we don't steal money. Then, I'm sure that we will once again become the Asian Tiger,” he said.

Dr Mahathir also gave credit to the civil servants for Malaysia's glory during his first tenure, saying it was their undivided cooperation with the then administration that helped the country to create success stories.

“I'm glad that in those 22 years, I had no problems. Any decision I made, I was confident that it will be carried out by the civil servants.

“The strong cooperation from the PTD as the government machinery was what made Malaysia once the Asian Tiger,” he added. ― Bernama