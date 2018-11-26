Sustainable Christmas gifts for eco-friendly cyclists

B the Change Mens Short Sleeve REC Cycling Jersey by Atyane. — Picture courtesy of Atayne via AFP

LONDON, Nov 26 — As we become more aware of our environmental impact, many sportswear brands are leading the way towards a more sustainable lifestyle by using a variety of natural sustainable fibers, innovative recycled fabrics, and locally produced products to lower carbon emissions.

Here we round up some Christmas gift ideas for cyclists, which still offer the high performance and comfort needed when out on winter bike rides, while also making a more positive impact on the planet.

Atayne B the Change Men's Short Sleeve REC Cycling Jersey

Atayne's B the Change REC Cycling Jersey is made locally in the USA from a lightweight 100 per cent recycled polyester performance jersey that wicks moisture and dries quickly for a comfort ride. And even better, 5 per cent of sales from the jersey are donated to an organisation which aims to solve social and environmental problems.

US$90 (RM377)

DannyShane Arm Warmers

DannyShane uses 50 to 55 percent sustainable Bamboo White Ash to create an eco-friendly fabric with natural breathability, durability, and moisture-wicking properties. The brand's arm warmers make a great Christmas stocking filler, and add an extra layer of wind-resistant warmth on colder rides.

US$32

Green Guru Gear Gripster Frame Bag

The Gripster bag from Green Guru Gear is another good stocking filler idea and perfect for storing a light jacket, bike tools or snacks. Made from upcycled industrial tent fabric, it is good for the environment, made to last to help reduce waste even further, and is water resistant.

US$30 Gripster Frame Bag by Green Guru Gear. — Picture courtesy of Green Guru Gear via AFP

Voler Calibre Vellum Men's Jacket v2

In an effort to do its bit for the planet, Voler recycles 200 tons of paper waste each year at its California factory, generates energy using solar panels on top of the factory roof, and thanks to their eco-friendly habits removes 50,000 lbs of CO2 from the air per year.

To support the sustainable brand why not gift the Calibre Vellum Men's Jacket v2 this year, made from a lightweight, stretchy, and transparent Crystal material which protects from the rain and wind, while also showing off your jersey underneath.

Pillar Heights The Bridge long sleeve with collar

Thanks to being constructed with technical hemp, The Bridge long-sleeve jersey by Pillar Heights has natural antimicrobial properties, is breathable, sustainable, and adds extra warmth when layered up or worn alone.

The brand also makes its products in Canada, with the jersey made by just one seamstress, uses no harsh chemicals, and promotes the use of ethical fabrics and organic cotton.

US$171.00 to US$207.00 — AFP-Relaxnews