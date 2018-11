Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a news conference after an extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Nov 26 — British Prime Minister Theresa May declared yesterday that a Brexit deal struck with the European Union is the only one possible, urging MPs and the British public to get behind it.

“If people think there is somehow another negotiation to be done, that is not the case,” she told reporters after EU leaders approved the divorce text.

“This is the deal that is on the table, this is the best possible deal, it’s the only possible deal.” — AFP