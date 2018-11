A migrant family, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, run away from tear gas in front of the border wall between the US and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

TIJUANA, Nov 26 — Hundreds of Central American migrants attempted to storm a border fence separating Mexico from the United States this morning amid mounting fears they will be kept in Mexico while their applications for a asylum are processed.

An AFP photographer said the migrants broke away from a peaceful march at a border bridge and tried to climb over a metal border barrier in the attempt to enter the United States. — AFP