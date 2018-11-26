Givenchy holiday makeup shines with radiant glow

Creations from the Givenchy 'Mystic Glow' holiday makeup collection. — Picture courtesy of MAI-LINH via AFP

PARIS, Nov 26 — Givenchy presents the “Mystic Glow” seasonal makeup collection for creating radiant and high-glam holiday looks. The new limited-edition creations are out now via Givenchy retailers (for more information visit www.givenchybeauty.com).

Nicolas Degennes, artistic director for makeup and color at Givenchy, brings shine and light to the holiday season with the “Mystic Glow” makeup collection, featuring six creations for a radiant look that's sure to boost the power of seduction this party season.

Festive glow

The collection centerpiece is the “Mystic Glow” highlighting powder, delivering an illuminating veil of ultra-fine mother-of-pearl with golden nuances. Perfect for the festive season, this highlighter can either be used as an eyeshadow or applied to cheeks for a sculpting effect.

'Prisme Libre' powder form the Givenchy holiday makeup collection. — Picture courtesy of Givenchy via AFP

Another iconic Givenchy product, the “Prisme Libre” mattifying powder, makes a return for the holiday season in "Satin Blanc" colours. This powder compact features four different shades to harmonise and mattify skin while blurring imperfections and fixing foundation in place for a long-lasting finish.

The collection also features two shades of “Dual Liner” eyeliner and eyeshadow (a reddish brown and a gold/taupe) and two shades of “Le Rouge” lipstick for an intense finish to the look (Grenat Initié and Carmin Escarpin).

The limited-edition “Mystic Glow” collection is out now. — AFP-Relaxnews