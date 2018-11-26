Najib: Pakatan out to tarnish my name, but fortunately no ‘sodomy’ charge

Datuk Seri Najib Razak today accused the Pakatan Harapan government of orchestrating a smear campaign against him. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has accused the Pakatan Harapan government of orchestrating a smear campaign against him, following a damning claim by the Auditor-General.

Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad claimed yesterday that the original audit report on 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) had been tampered with and altered, upon instructions by former prime minister Najib and his aides.

In a Facebook post last night, Najib sarcastically said that he is lucky that the Internal Security Act (ISA) had been abolished, and that he has not been charged with sodomy, alluding that the government would do anything to damage his reputation.

“It is evident that the PH government is using all the power in the government, agencies and media to influence the people’s thoughts to tarnish my name even though the 1MDB case is awaiting trial.

“I am lucky that the Internal Security Act (ISA) had been abolished and I have not yet been charged with sodomy,” the Pekan MP said.

He also commented on Madinah’s claim that his former private secretary Tan Sri Shukry Salleh had tried to hide the fact that fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho had attended a 1MDB board of directors meeting.

Najib said that this was already stated by the Ministry of Finance back in December 21, 2015, and that Low had attended the said meeting on his capacity as a representative to Petrosaudi Inc and for Prince Turki Bin Abdullah.

The ex-PM added that this was also disclosed and discussed during the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) proceeding on November 25, 2015.

“It is clear that there has been no attempt by the previous government to hide anything from the PAC or even the public about Jho Low’s attendance during one of the 1MDB board meetings.”

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said yesterday it has begun investigating claims that the original 1MDB audit report had been tampered with and altered.