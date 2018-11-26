Mukhriz on three-day working visit to Thailand

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir will conduct a three-day working visit to Thailand from tomorrow. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ALOR SETAR, Nov 25 — Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir will conduct a three-day working visit to Bangkok, Thailand from tomorrow to strengthen ties and explore bilateral investment and trade opportunities between the state and the country.

The Kedah Mentri Besar’s Office in a statement tonight said the visit followed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s official visit to Bangkok last month, which has raised the interest of Thailand’s industries, investors and government to step up joint ventures with Malaysia, especially with border states.

The statement said the state government was keen to explore various fields with Thailand especially in trade, energy generation, high-tech industry investment and agriculture.

The state government delegation would also comprise State Industry and Investment, Local Government and Housing Committee chairman Tan Kok Yew and State Public Works, Water Supply and Water Resources and Energy Committee chairman Zamri Yusof.

While in Bangkok, the Menteri Besar and entourage were scheduled to meet Thai Energy Minister Dr Siri Jiraponghan. Also scheduled were meetings with PTI Polene Power, chief executive officer Mr Prachai Leoparat and Thailand’s largest retail chain, BJC/Big C’s chief executive officer, Mr Kun Aswin.

Additionally, the State Government delegation was also scheduled to meet with the Malaysia-Thailand Chamber of Commerce before going to Rayong to hold discussions with the senior management of a petroleum, energy and petro-chemical company, PTT Global Chemical. — Bernama