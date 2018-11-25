Villa win derby thriller against Birmingham

LONDON, Nov 25 — Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton scored a superb solo strike to clinch his side’s 4-2 win over arch rivals Birmingham today.

With Villa clinging to a 3-2 lead in the closing stages of the second city derby at Villa Park, Hutton sprinted half the length of the pitch to score just his third goal in seven years.

Hutton’s inspired contribution capped a thrilling Championship clash that saw Birmingham take the lead through Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Jonathan Kodjia and Jack Grealish scored to put Villa ahead and Tammy Abraham’s penalty made it 3-1 soon after half-time.

Kristian Pedersen pulled a goal back but Birmingham remain winless at Villa Park since 2004 thanks to Hutton’s strike.

Villa climbed to eighth and sit four points away from the Championship play-off places as they chase promotion to the Premier League.

Birmingham had lost just once in their last 13 games and took the lead with their first Villa Park goal since April 2008 in the 28th minute.

Villa allowed Jutkiewicz to run completely unchecked from the edge of the box to meet Connor Mahoney’s cross and volley in through Abraham’s legs.

But within four minutes Villa turned the game around.

Albert Adomah provided both goals as he first crossed for Kodjia to control and smash in from 10 yards after 37 minutes.

Then Grealish raced off the back of the Blues defence to head in Adomah’s delivery from close-range.

Abraham made it 3-1 from the spot six minutes after the break.

He was dragged down by Michael Morrison as they scrapped for Adomah’s cross and the Chelsea loanee picked himself up to send Lee Camp the wrong way for his seventh goal of the season.

Birmingham hit back after 57 minutes when Pedersen volleyed in Che Adams’ cross from 10 yards.

However, Hutton’s stunning goal wrapped up the victory with 14 minutes left when he won the ball inside his own half and held off challenges from Jacques Maghoma and Craig Gardner.

The Scotland international advanced into the area, stepped inside Harlee Dean and curled around Morrison for just his third Villa goal in 186 games. — AFP