Drugs addicts who surrender themselves won’t have records, says National Drug Agency deputy D-G

MELAKA, Nov 25 — Drug addicts including adolescents who surrender themselves to undergo the rehabilitation process will not be listed in the drug crime record.

National Drug Agency (AADK) deputy director general (Policy) Dr Sabri Zainudin Zainul said the initiative was aimed at encouraging more drug addicts to seek treatment as well as an early prevention measure to escape the clutches of drugs.

He said it also gave a second chance and protected drug addicts especially teenagers so that their future would not be affected by the record.

“The proposal will be submitted by the AADK director general to the government in the near future after being discussed at the committee level committee level in the districts in the states.

“We encourage these groups, especially teenagers or school students to surrender themselves, not to be punished, but to be helped to be free from drugs,” he said when met at the Premier Cycling Programme to Combat Drug Abuse organised by AADK here today.

The cycling programme was joined by 680 people covering a 25km route from Hang Jebat Stadium and was flagged off by Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari. — Bernama