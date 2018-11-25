Sabah to woo manufacturers from Peninsular Malaysia

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (right) said the state government is intensifying efforts to attract more furniture manufacturers from Peninsular Malaysia to set up their branches in the state. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 25 — The Sabah government is intensifying efforts to attract more furniture manufacturers from Peninsular Malaysia to set up their branches in the state through a meeting with the industry players in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said this demonstrated Sabah’s commitment in strengthening the development of its timber sector in the stride to turn the state into an industrial state.

“Tomorrow (Monday) I will be meeting some furniture factory operators in the Peninsula, and we (the state) will ask experienced furniture manufacturers to open their branches in Sabah.

“This will create more jobs for Sabahans, especially in the downstream timber industry sector,” he told reporters after closing the Sabah Job & Entrepreneur Fair 2018 here today.

About 100 companies took part at the two-day job fair organised by the Youth and Women Wings of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan).

The event registered more than 6,000 job seekers in the Sabah Job Portal and of them, 2,117 people applied for jobs online and 565 received job offers.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman who is also Warisan Youth Chief was present.

Mohd Shafie said the state government would play a role in supplying wood for furniture manufacturing, but priority would be given to furniture factories operating in the state.

This is to encourage more high-quality furniture manufacturers to bring in their expertise, strong networks and market forays to the state, he said, adding that several areas in the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park have been identified for furniture factories. — Bernama