In Perak, state opposition leader claims snap polls could happen soon

Perak Opposition leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad claimed there was an ongoing conflict between the state exco and mentri besar. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

SUNGAI SIPUT, Nov 25 — Opposition leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad said that there is a high possibility Perak could face another state election as there is a movement in the state executive council to topple Perak Mentri Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Speaking to reporters at the Umno Special Meeting, held at the convention centre here, Saarani alleged that this was due to the conflict brewing among the state executive councillors against the Perak mentri besar.

He further alleged that there were plans among the Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen to pass a vote of no-confidence against Perak MB Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal as more than one of the exco members had approached five Umno assemblymen separately, in case the mentri besar was overthrown.

“There were 31 PH assemblymen. 28 of them will definitely support the motion, excluding the mentri besar, and two former Umno members Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohd Radzi and Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin, who pledged to support Ahmad Faizal.

“And in the case, if Umno and PAS assemblymen remain neutral, thus the speaker will take into account the majority and the motion will be passed,” he said.

“However, 28 assemblymen will not be enough to form a state government, and thus they are desperate to get two assemblymen from Umno to form the government. This is the reason why they’re coming up with various offers,” he added.

However, Saarani said that all the 25 Barisan Nasional assemblymen had signed a pledge that they will not support or follow the PH assemblymen as they have their own plan to form a government if the current government falls.

Earlier, Zahid said Umno is prepared for the possibility of a state election in Perak. However, he never elaborated on the matter, and left the press conference abruptly. The media then asked Saarani to clarify.

Saarani said the conflict which has been happening can be proven by the contradictory statements exco members would put out in response to Ahmad Faizal's own statements on various matters.

“For example, when the mentri besar announced that he wanted to build an airport in Behrang, the next day a state official opposed it and same thing happened with the 999-year land title ownership issue.

“How can an exco oppose the mentri besar’s statement?” he said.