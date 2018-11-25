Terengganu proposes balanced budget of RM2.015b for 2019

Terengganu MB Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the allocation for 2019 was slightly higher than the RM1.996 billion allocated for Budget 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 25 — The Terengganu government today tabled the state budget for next year with an allocation totalling RM2.015 billion.

Mentri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar when tabling the budget at the State Legislative Assembly said the allocation was slightly higher than the RM1.996 billion allocated for Budget 2018.

He said the increase was aimed at boosting the state’s economy, which would benefit the people directly, as the state government was expecting a revenue of RM2.015 billion, making the budget a balanced budget.

Of the total revenue, he said RM66.93 million would be in tax revenue, RM203.53 billion in non-tax revenue and RM1.745 billion in non-revenue receipt.

“In detail, the state government proposes an allocation of RM2.015 billion for operating expenditure and of the total, RM600 million will be channelled to the development fund for development expenditure.

“It also includes RM186.2 million for pending payment and scheduled payment projects. The state government also allocates RM1.8 million to water supply fund,” he said.

Ahmad Samsuri said under the operating expenditure, a total of RM86.025 million or 4.27 per cent would be allocated for liability payment, while RM1.929 billion or 95.73 per cent would be allocated for supplies.

Of the total allocation for supplies, RM285.47 million is for emolument, RM197.1 million for services and supplies, RM24.98 million for assets, RM1.42 billion for grants and fixed payment charges, and RM1.16 million for other expenditures.

“Under the grants and fixed payment charges component, RM600 million will be channelled to the development fund, RM230 million to local authorities, statutory bodies and various agencies.

“A total of RM194 million will be allocated as grants to government departments, while RM400 million is allocated for various programmes under the purview of the State Secretary’s Office, which is hoped to bring about direct positive impact to the people,” he said.

It was the maiden budget for the PAS-led government after taking over the state administration from Barisan Nasional in the May 9 general election. — Bernama