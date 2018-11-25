Agrobank launches micro-financing for women agropreneurs

The Agro Nisaa’-i was launched by Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, 25 Nov — Agrobank has launched the Agro Nisaa’-i Micro-Financing Programme specifically for women agropreneurs, especially those in the bottom 40 per cent income group (B40) to help improve their livelihood.

Its President/ Chief Executive Officer, Syed Alwi Mohamed Sultan, in a statement, said under this concept, the entrepreneurs involved would be guided and provided advisory services by Agrobank officers on financial management and expenditure.

The Agro Nisaa’-i was launched by Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang today in conjunction with the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism Exhibition 2018.

Agro Nisaa’-i is a micro-financing facility dedicated to women entrepreneurs to help them venture into agriculture and agro-based businesses.

It combines three key concepts, namely establishing credit discipline, continuous financing and consistent and systematic monitoring.

Syed Alwi said this was in line with the role mandated by Bank Negara Malaysia to Agrobank to provide financial facilities to help the unserved and underserved communities, especially the B40.

“Besides a maximum funding of RM30,000 at an effective rate of as low as 8.31 per cent, women participating in the programme will also receive a one-year personal accident Takaful protection plan,” he said. — Bernama