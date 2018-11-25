Behave during Dec 8 anti-ICERD rally, Zahid tells Umno

Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pose with Umno members during the Umno Special Meeting in Sungai Siput Convention Centre, Perak November 25, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

SUNGAI SIPUT, Nov 25 — Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today requested that party members have control of their emotions when attending the mass rally to reject the ratification of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) on December 8 at Dataran Merdeka.

“I would like to remind all the party members who are attending the gathering to not create any sort of problems, provocation or riot,” he told reporters at the Umno Special Meeting, held at the convention centre here.

“This has to be followed strictly as part of a condition in the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012,” he added.

Zahid also assured that Umno will continue to support the gathering and its organisers despite the government’s decision to not ratify the convention.

“PAS had said that they will continue with the gathering as a sign of gratitude to God, while non-governmental organisation as a sign of supporting and Umno will also follow suit as a sign of thanksgiving.

“All the 191 Umno branches in the country will send its members and also will give its full commitment to the gathering,” he said.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement saying the government will not ratify the ICERD, and will instead continue to defend the Federal Constitution “in which is enshrined the social contract that was agreed upon by the representatives of all the races during the formation of the country”.