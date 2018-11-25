Terengganu to give RM500 incentive to 12,611 civil servants

Terengganu MB Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the state government today announced an incentive of RM500 for 12,611 of its civil servants. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 25 — The Terengganu state government today announced an incentive of RM500 for 12,611 of its civil servants.

Menteri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the one-off payment which involved an allocation of RM6,305,500 would be given to civil servants at grade 54 and below.

“The incentive will be distributed beginning this December. It is being given as a tribute to dedicated and committed civil servants who have made Terengganu among the best states in Malaysia,” he said.

He announced the matter when presenting Budget 2019 at the Terengganu State Assembly at Wisma Darul Iman here, today. — Bernama