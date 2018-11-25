MACC says probing claims 1MDB audit report tampered with

The MACC said today it has begun investigating claims that the original audit report on 1MDB had been tampered with and altered. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today it has begun investigating claims that the original audit report on scandal-plagued fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) had been tampered with and altered.

In a statement, the MACC also said it will be calling up several witnesses soon to testify and to assist in the investigations.

“The MACC has also looked at the original document of the report to be compared with the final draft that was released by the National Audit Department,” the statement read.

Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad has confirmed that the contents of the original audit report on scandal-plagued fund 1MDB had been tampered with and altered, upon instructions by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his aides.

In a statement, Madinah listed down in chronological order all the times the report was altered, and Najib’s role in the matter.

Last month, her predecessor Tan Sri Ambrin Buang had insisted that nobody had tampered with his report, as he had full authority over it.

This comes as Najib repeatedly claimed that his relationship with Low was strictly professional and was forged with the country’s economic interests in mind.

The former prime minister also blamed US investment banking goliath Goldman Sachs for failing to safeguard Malaysia’s interests by not alerting his administration of Low’s efforts to defraud the Malaysian investment firm.