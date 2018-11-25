Terengganu residents exempted from paying 2019 assessment, says MB

Terengganu Mentri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar all assessment arrears which have not been cleared would be waived to reduce the burden of the people. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 25 — Residents in Terengganu will be exempted from making assessment tax payment on all residential premises in the state for the year 2019.

In fact, according to Mentri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar all assessment arrears which have not been cleared would be waived to reduce the burden of the people.

“However, this exemption does not apply to business premises as companies will still have to pay their assessment tax as usual,” he told reporters after tabling the State Budget for 2019 during the state legislative assembly at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

He said so far the state government has agreed on the exemption for 2019 and would study the impact before deciding whether it should be continued to the following year.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Samsuri said the state government would channel allocation to all 32 state constituencies regardless whether they have been won by PAS or the opposition.

He said among the allocation is the RM1 million provision for the National Family Day and National Unity programmes.

In the 2019 State Budget, the PAS-led Terengganu government has also allocated RM97.9 million towards human capital development. — Bernama