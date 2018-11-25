Was 1MDB audit report tampered with? ‘Ask Najib about it’, Zahid says

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today declined to comment on the revelation that the original audit report on 1MDB had been tampered with and altered. — Picture by Farhan Najib

SUNGAI SIPUT, Nov 25 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today declined to comment on the revelation that the original audit report on scandal-plagued fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) had been tampered with and altered.

Instead, he told reporters to direct their queries to Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is named in Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad as the person responsible for ordering parts of the reports to be removed and altered.

“You should ask Datuk Seri Najib about it,” Zahid told reporters before abruptly ending the press conference.

Zahid was deputy prime minister back when Najib was prime minister.

The Auditor-General has confirmed that the contents of the original audit report on scandal-plagued fund 1MDB had been tampered with and altered, upon instructions by Najib and his aides.

In a statement, Madinah listed down in chronological order all the times the report was altered, and Najib’s role in the matter.

Last month, Ambrin had insisted that nobody had tampered with his report, as he had full authority over it.

This comes as Najib repeatedly claimed that his relationship with fugitive Low Taek Jho was strictly professional and was forged with the country’s economic interests in mind.

The former prime minister also blamed US investment banking goliath Goldman Sachs for failing to safeguard Malaysia’s interests by not alerting his administration of Low’s efforts to defraud the Malaysian investment firm.