Wan Azizah meets Qatari emir in Doha

DOHA, Nov 25 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today had an audience with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at his office here.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is on a three-day official visit to the state, arrived at the Emiri Diwan Corniche, the Qatari monarch’s office at 9.30 am local time.

After the audience with the state’s ruler, Dr Wan Azizah paid a courtesy call on Qatar Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al-Thani.

Earlier, she had a meeting with Minister of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (ADLSA) Yousuf Mohammed al-Othman Fakhro.

At the ministry of ADLSA, Dr Wan Azizah also witnessed their presentation on Qatar Social Affairs Sector.

This is Dr Wan Azizah’s first official visit to Qatar after being appointed deputy prime minister on May 21 following Pakatan Harapan’s victory in Malaysia’s 14th general election.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, is accompanied by Malaysian International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking, Foreign Deputy Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya and Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah. — Bernama