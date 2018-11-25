No nicotine if you’re selling vape liquid, Health Ministry tells vape shops

Dr Lee Boon Chye said Health Ministry will check outlets that sell vape liquid to ensure they do not sell nicotine-laced liquid. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Nov 25 — The Health Ministry will check outlets that sell vape liquid to ensure they do not sell nicotine-laced liquid, deputy minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said.

He said nicotine was listed as poison under Poison Act 1952 and only qualified personnel are allowed to sell it.

“You will need a license to sell it. If during our checks we find outlets are selling vape liquid that contains nicotine, action will be taken against the shop owner,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after a luncheon with senior citizens and orphans at Tow Boo Keong temple here today, Dr Lee was asked to elaborate how the ministry plans to implement vapers found to be using liquid containing nicotine.

Dr Lee, however, conceded that outlets could display liquids that are nicotine+free and sell those containing nicotine under the counter.

“They may have ways of going around it and we also have means to enforce it,” he added, noting that the ministry’s move was more of a deterrent.

“We want to create awareness that smoking and vaping is not good,” he said.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad was recently reported to have said electronic cigarettes (vape) and shisha containing nicotine would be included under the no smoking regulation in all food premises that will be enforced next year.

He said the smoking ban under Regulation 11 of the Control of Tobacco Products (PPKHT) 2004 involved cigarettes and all tobacco products with nicotine including shisha and vape.

On a post that went viral on Twitter encouraging people to report smokers who puff in public, Dr Lee said the ministry’s move to enforce no smoking at public places was more of educating the people.

“We are educating the people that smoking and vaping is not good for health. All measures we are doing is a deterrent. We want the people to know that it is not good for health,” he said.