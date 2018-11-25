No need for anti-ICERD demonstration on Dec 8, says Mahfuz

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar said there is no need to continue the demonstration against ICERD on December 8. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

IPOH, Nov 25 — There is no need to continue the demonstration against the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) scheduled at Dataran Merdeka, December 8, says Amanah vice-chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

He said plans by Umno to hold the anti-ICERD demonstration which was supported by PAS was only meant to politicise the issue.

“It is aimed at preventing the influx of support by these Malay Muslims towards Amanah, as well as Pakatan Harapan.

“They are hoping that the Malays and Muslims who supported Amanah and PH in the last general election will turn back to them over these contentious issues,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after officiating Amanah Perak’s third annual convention here today.

Mahfuz, who is also the Deputy Human Resource Minister, described the demonstration as being burdensome to both Umno and PAS.

“When the government has already decided not to ratify ICERD, so there is no need for them to this..spending on bus fares, leaving their work, family and so on.

“I can agree (with them) if the demonstration had a proper outcome, here, clearly there isn’t. (If they claim it is) A thanksgiving ceremony? It is not necessary to hold a big demonstration by mobilising people to one location at Dataran Merdeka,” he said.

On Friday, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that the government would not ratify ICERD and continue to defend the Federal Constitution in which is enshrined the social contract that was agreed upon by the representatives of all the races during the formation of the country

At the convention this year, a total of six former PAS members joined Amanah, among them former Perak PAS Dewan Ulama Committee member (2008 to 2013), Uzair Abd Aziz, former Bagan Datuk PAS president (2003-2011) Capt (Rtd) Mohamad Aris Bakri and former Perak PAS Liaison Committee member (2017-2019) Muhammad K.Y. Tiang Abdullah. — Bernama