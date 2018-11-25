Shariah-compliant clothes for Terengganu athletes next year

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 25 — The Terengganu government will begin implementing the shariah-compliant clothes concept for state athletes from next year.

State Youth Development, Sports and Non-Government Development Committee chairman Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah said the move was in line with the state government’s policy of putting Islam as the main pillar of the administration, including in terms of sports.

He said for a start, all Muslim football players under the Terengganu State Football Association were required to wear shariah-compliant attires during any tournament including inside and outside the state next season.

“We have appointed the state mufti, Datuk Dr Zulkifly Muda as a member of the Board of Directors of the Terengganu State Sports Council to provide advice and guidance on all aspects of the implementation,” he said.

However, there was no enforcement time-frame for the regulation because it depended on the level of readiness of the athletes, he told reporters outside the 14th Terengganu State Legislative Assembly here today.

Earlier in the question-and-answer session, Wan Sukairi replied to a question from Hishamuddin Abd Karim (PAS-TEPOH) who wanted to know the state government’s commitment in implementing the shariah-compliant clothes concept amongst the athletes.

“For non-Muslim athletes there is no compulsion and it is up to them to wear at their convenience but we encourage them to follow shariah-compliant clothings.

“In addition, only Terengganu athletes will be subjected to this rule. For athletes from outside who come to Terengganu they can dress according to their rules,” he said. — Bernama