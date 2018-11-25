‘Bantuan Sara Hidup’ database to be used to determine who gets insurance scheme

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said the government will use the name list of recipients for Bantuan Sara Hidup to determine those who qualify for social health insurance scheme. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 25 — The government will use the name list of recipients for Bantuan Sara Hidup to determine those who qualify for social health insurance scheme.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said under the scheme, which was under the Finance Ministry, once a recipient was diagnosed with one of the 36 illnesses, they would be paid RM8,000.

“They are also eligible to get RM50 daily if they are admitted up to two weeks,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after a luncheon for senior citizens and orphans at the Tow Boo Keong Temple here today, Dr Lee said the Health Ministry was assisting by providing hospital services.

“The social health insurance scheme is managed by Bank Negara Malaysia,” he added.

Dr Lee revealed that under the ministry, there was the Peka B40 programme that was announced in Budget 2019.

Under the programme, those who are above 50 years old can go for medical check-ups in clinics.

“Different from the social health insurance scheme, the ministry has been allocated RM100 million under Peka B40 where recipients, who are Bantuan Sara Hidup receivers, can go clinics for medical checkups,” he said.

“They are covered for prosthetic, artificial lenses for cataracts, implants and, coronary stents. If they are diagnosed with cancer, they will receive assistance,” he added.

There would also be some transport allowance for treatment, noted Dr Lee.