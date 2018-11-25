DAP calls for Sarawak CM to explain investment in children specialist hospital in KL

Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen has called on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to explain to Sarawakians the reasons for the state government to invest in the development of a children specialist hospital in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, Nov 25 — Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen has called on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to explain to Sarawakians the reasons for the state government to invest in the development of a children specialist hospital in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

Chong said he had received the report from the federal Ministry of Finance that the development of the hospital involved an investment of RM600 million through a joint venture between the State Financial Secretary Sarawak and a private company, Zecon Berhad.

“There is no reason for the state government to come out with the investment and be involved in the development of the hospital outside Sarawak while complaining of the poor standard of medical facilities in Sarawak,” he told a press conference here today.

On another note, Chong who is Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumers Affair Minister, said Sarawak cannot continue to be an opposition state, or else it would continue to be left behind in terms of development and distribution of welfare benefits from the federal government to the people of Sarawak. — Bernama