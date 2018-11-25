Streram: Up to leadership to decide on right candidate

Dr S. Streram speaks at the PKR National Congress 2018 at IDCC Shah Alam November 17, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

REMBAU, Nov 25 — Rembau PKR division deputy chief Dr S. Streram is leaving it to the top leadership to decide on the right candidate to represent the party in the Rantau by-election.

The former PKR candidate for the seat in the 14th general election (GE14) said he was willing to assist the party if he was not selected as candidate.

Although my name is one of three names, the Rembau division has listed five names for PKR Negri Sembilan and the top central leadership to consider. I am confident I will get the support of the top leadership as I have worked in the Rantau state constituency for three years.

“However, if I am not selected I will give my support to the selected candidate. This is not a personal matter, but it concerns the party so I will work with the selected candidate to ensure that we win the seat,” he told a press conference here today.

On Wednesday, Negri Sembilan PKR chairman Aminuddin Harun was quoted as saying the state PKR had proposed three names including Dr Streram, as candidates for the Rantau by-election and that the anaesthetist was the first choice.

Meanwhile Dr Streram said based on the current political landscape which is in favour of PH, the party should be able to win the seat.

He said the by-election expected to be held end of December is likely to see a three-cornered fight should PAS decide to contest.

When asked whether former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan had filed an appeal against the decision to nullify his victory in GE14, Dr Streram said to his knowledge he has not done so, adding that Mohamad has until Nov 30 to appeal to the Federal Court.

On April 28, Dr Streram was not allowed to contest in GE14 when he did not have the pass issued by the Election Commission to enter the nomination centre and following that Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan was declared winner of the seat uncontested.

On May 23, Dr Streram filed a petition to nullify the Election Commission decision to declare Mohamad the winner of the Rantau state seat.

On November 16, the Special Election Court here decided that the Rantau state seat election should be held again and declared Mohamad’s win at Rantau in the last general election was null and void. — Bernama