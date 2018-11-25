War not won even if ICERD not ratified, ex-CJ tells Malays

Former chief justice Tun Abdul Hamid Mohamad speaks during an anti-ICERD congress at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur November 25, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Former chief justice Tun Abdul Hamid Mohamad said today the war against liberalism is far from won, even if conservative Malays succeeded in forcing Putrajaya to withdraw from ratifying a treaty against racial bias.

The former CJ, known for his far-right views, claimed there is no guarantee the government would not ratify the International Convention on the Elimination against Racial Discrimination.

Speaking at a gathering of nativist groups here, he warned the Malays against trusting the administration, calling on them to be vigilant and ready to “fight”.

“Even if the prime minister said they would not ratify ICERD, who is to say he might not U-turn in the future?” He said before some 150 supporters at the Putra World Trade Centre here.

“And even if won’t, who is to say that when he steps down there will be no internal political pressure for the new administration to ratify ICERD in the future?” the former CJ added.

