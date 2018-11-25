Terengganu assembly votes to reject ICERD ratification

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 25 — The Terengganu Legislative Assembly today unanimously approved an emergency motion rejecting ratification of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

The motion was tabled by Batu Buruk state assemblyman Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi who said he was aware of the statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office saying the government will not ratify the ICERD but added that subsequent statements by a few Cabinet ministers were confusing and worrying.

The Speaker, Yahaya Ali, only allowed Tepuh state assemblyman Hishamuddin Abdul Karim to speak during the debate.

The motion was approved in 15 minutes, with all the 32 assemblymen — 22 from PAS and 10 from Barisan Nasional — voting for it. — Bernama