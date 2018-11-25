1MDB audit ‘crisis’: Were other audit reports also tampered with? DAP rep asks

DAP Pasir Pinji assemblyman Howard Lee said that police should investigate ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his role in suppressing crucial details of the 1MDB audit report. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The revelation that the original audit report on scandal-plagued fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) had been tampered with and altered raises concerns as to whether similar tactics were employed for other audit reports to make Barisan Nasional look good, a DAP state lawmaker said today.

DAP Pasir Pinji assemblyman Howard Lee also said that police should investigate ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his role in suppressing crucial details of the 1MDB audit report.

“An even more damning potential implication of Najib’s orchestration of this ‘1MDB audit tampering crisis’, is how it spells far reaching implications on the credibility of all audit reports during the kleptocratic BN regime.

“Have other heads of BN state government employed similar tactics and pressures to tamper audit reports to ensure clean bills of health for State government agencies?” he said in a statement.

Lee said Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad’s statement, if proven true would mean that Najib knowingly abused his position to expunge crucial facts and “inconvenient truths.”

“One of the most salient question on the auditor general’s revelation, is on whose and what authority that Najib’s office and furthermore Arul Kanda — ordering the audit director, and auditor general staffer to amend and expunge any part of the audit report for 1MDB?” Lee asked.

The Auditor-General has confirmed that the contents of the original audit report on scandal-plagued fund 1MDB had been tampered with and altered, upon instructions by Najib and his aides.

In a statement, Madinah listed down in chronological order all the times the report was altered, and Najib’s role in the matter.

Last month, Ambrin had insisted that nobody had tampered with his report, as he had full authority over it.

This comes as Najib repeatedly claimed that his relationship with Low was strictly professional and was forged with the country’s economic interests in mind.

The former prime minister also blamed US investment banking goliath Goldman Sachs for failing to safeguard Malaysia’s interests by not alerting his administration of Low’s efforts to defraud the Malaysian investment firm.