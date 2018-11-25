Taiwan rebukes ruling party, emboldens China-friendly opposition

Taiwan voted against gay marriage in the referendum. — Reuters pic

TAIPEI, Nov 25 — Taiwanese voters yesterday also rejected a referendum on legalising same-sex marriage, another blow for Tsai, who in her 2016 campaign promised marriage equality. However, she has made little progress on the issue.

In an Asian first, Taiwan’s constitutional court declared in May of last year that same-sex couples had the right to legally marry, and set a two-year deadline for legalisation.

But voters instead backed a referendum that defines marriage as between a man and a woman.

“This is a victory for all the people who support family values and education for the next generation,” the Coalition for the Happiness of Our Next Generation, a group opposed to same-sex marriage, said in a statement.

Taiwan cabinet spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka told Reuters a special law will be drafted for marriage equality, and that the government continued to support the issue.

Rights activists called a special law for same-sex marriage “discriminatory” and that the referendum was illegal and against the constitution.

Dozens of supporters for marriage equality gathered in the capital Taipei early on Sunday, with some weeping as the result became clear. Chi Chia-wei, a veteran gay rights activist, said he remained positive about the fight for equality.

“The ones opposing us are getting fewer and fewer,” he told Reuters.

Taiwan’s capital Taipei celebrates an annual gay pride parade that showcases the vibrancy of its lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community. The one-week celebration in October, largest in Asia, contributes more than $3.3 million to the economy, according to Taipei Times. — Reuters