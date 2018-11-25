Up to Anwar to decide on appointment of Perak PKR chief, state deputy says

Perak PKR deputy chairman Dr Lee Boon Chye will leave it to party leadership to decide who the next state chairman is. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Nov 25 — Perak PKR deputy chairman Dr Lee Boon Chye will leave it to party leadership to decide who the next state chairman is.

The deputy Health Minister said the decision to appoint the state chairman was the prerogative of the party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Let’s wait for the president to announce (it),” he told reporters after a luncheon with senior citizens and orphans at Tow Boo Keong temple here today.

Dr Lee’s name crop up after incumbent chairman Datuk Muhammad Nur Manuty did not seek re-election in the recently concluded party polls.

Dr Lee said to date, he has yet to receive instructions nor information regarding the appointment as chairman.

“I will support whoever that is appointed as state chairman,” said the Gopeng member of parliament.

Besides Dr Lee, other names being bandied for chairmanship are Perak PKR secretary Abdul Yunus Jamhari, who is also Perak state executive councillor and newly elected Kuala Kangsar division chief Farhas Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, who is also political officer to party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.