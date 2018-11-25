Govt funds insufficient to pay what's owed to Sabah, Guan Eng says

Lim reportedly said Putrajaya was looking at matters relating to Sabah’s state revenue and rights via a special committee. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Putrajaya cannot afford to give Sabah its 40 per cent net revenue as stipulated under the Malaysia Agreement 1963, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

He said the government was not delaying the issue but the current financial situation makes it difficult for the government to give Sabah what they are owed.

“We want to give back what is owed to Sabah.

“But how can we do it if we don’t have enough money?” The Star Online quoted Lim as saying during a press conference at the Sabah DAP congress.

Lim also reportedly said Putrajaya was looking at matters relating to Sabah’s state revenue and rights via a special committee.

“The overall budget allocated to Sabah has been increased, even the emolument for Eastern Sabah Security Command personnel have been increased,” he said, pointing out that development funds for Esscom were increased from RM36.7 million in 2018 to RM74.5 million for 2019.

Lim added that emoluments had increased from the existing RM14.9 million to RM17 million for 2019, and that funding for Esscom services have also increased from RM19.2 million to RM25.6 million this year.