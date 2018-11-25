Nazri says ‘surprised’ 1MDB audit report tampered with, wants truth to prevail

Nazri said efforts to uncover the truth behind the 1MDB scandal should continue, now that it has been established that Najib had ordered the removal of key information in the report. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said today he had no idea content of the original audit report on scandal-plagued fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) had been tampered with and altered.

Nazri, who was the former Tourism and Culture Minister under Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s administration also said efforts to uncover the truth behind the 1MDB scandal should continue, now that it has been established that the former prime minister had ordered the removal of key information in the report relating to the fund’s ties with fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho.

“No, I am surprised because we (Cabinet) didn’t know about this... no idea about this (tampering of the audit report),” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

“We should continue the investigation, based on this new revelation,” the Padang Rengas MP added.

Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad has confirmed that the contents of the original audit report on scandal-plagued fund 1MDB had been tampered with and altered, upon instructions by Najib and his aides.

In a statement, Madinah listed down in chronological order all the times the report was altered, and Najib’s role in the matter.

Last month, Ambrin had insisted that nobody had tampered with his report, as he had full authority over it.

This comes as Najib repeatedly claimed that his relationship with Low was strictly professional and was forged with the country’s economic interests in mind.

The former prime minister also blamed US investment banking goliath Goldman Sachs for failing to safeguard Malaysia’s interests by not alerting his administration of Low’s efforts to defraud the Malaysian investment firm.