Enjoy a cool retreat at Penang’s ice-themed cafe

Guests enjoy a variety of delicious desserts such as ice cream, fruits and cakes at the Ice Café located on Victoria Street, George Town, Penang. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 25 — For those who have never experienced snow, step into Ice Cafe at Lebuh Victoria here, to feel the Arctic cold in your face while savouring a drink with some desserts.

According to Ice Cafe business development manager Hazlami Rosli this is the first ever iced-themed cafe in Malaysia where visitors could get the feel of the European cold amidst the landscape of the Arctic. Ice cream desserts are served in ice-bowls at Ice Cafe on Victoria Street. — Bernama pic

“As they enter the cafe, visitors will find themselves in a magical land of ice and the temperature is maintained at 10 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

“ We want our customers to experience the cold as well as enjoy the icy decorative features while tasting our specially crafted desserts,” he told Bernama when met at the cafe recently.

Aside from the cool temperature and unique ice-themed decorations Hazlami said the cafe’s ice-themed desserts were also out of the ordinary.

We have an interesting array of desserts on our menu among them, the ‘kandar ice-cream’ ‘rojak ice- cream’ and kiwi grape all served in bowls made entirely from ice.

“We try to incorporate local and traditional food unique to Penang in our desserts and came up with the kandar ice-cream.

“Here we add more or less the same ingredients used in Penang’s popular ‘nasi kandar’ to give the ice-cream a local flavour,” he said adding next on the menu would be the tom yam ice-cream.

Hazlami said the cafe decorations which included an ice bed, igloos and snowmen make it a great location for some worthy photographs.

On the company’s future plans, he said a similar outlet would be introduced either in Kuala Lumpur or Melaka soon. — Bernama