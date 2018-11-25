Dr M Lauds private sector’s effort in turning around govt project

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad being briefed by Ri-Yaz Hotels and Resorts founder Tan Sri Rashid Manaf in conjunction with the launch of the Dash Resort, Langkawi, November 25, 2018. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, Nov 25 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has hailed the success of Dash Resort’s managing company, Ri-Yaz Hotels and Resorts for turning the once government-owned building into an attractive high class accommodation here.

Dr Mahathir who is also the MP for Langkawi, said this again proved that the government should not be involved in business but to leave it to the private sector.

“Private sector has the idea to make money and members of the sector are careful with their funds. The government has no objection as 26 per cent of what you (private sector) make is ours and this is good business,” he said, referring to the taxes collected by the government from the private sector.

Speaking at the opening of Dash Resort, a new international resort at Pantai Tengah here, he called on Malaysians to seize the job opportunities created from this and many other projects in the island and all over the country.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad added that if Malaysians were slow in responding to the employment opportunities created from the commencement of international businesses, foreigners from far away places may have to be brought in to fill the positions.

Meanwhile, Ri-Yaz Hotels and Resorts Founder and Group Managing Director, Datuk Seri Mohammed Shaheen Shah Mohd Sidek said that they are confident that the resort will be a great addition to what Langkawi has to offer and will certainly boost tourism on the island.

“We are proud to do our bit to provide a positive experience for visitors and drive tourism in the island resort,” he added. — Bernama