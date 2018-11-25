'Don't disturb Malay rights', JMM chief says before meet with cops

Gagasan Tiga (G3) adviser Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur November 21, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Pertubuhan Jaringan Melayu Malaysia president Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah Ariffin Abu Bakar said today he would continue fighting for the Malays and warned unnamed parties against challenging the rights of the community.

Azwanddin, together with blogger Ragvinder Singh Jess, who is NGO group Gagasan 3 chairman presented themselves to the police this morning to have their statements recorded over allegedly racially-charged remarks made recently, according to a report by The Star Online.

"The more you press me, the more I will fight back. Do not try to disturb the rights of the Malays. We will fight back," Azwanddin said before entering the district police headquarters in Ampang Jaya.

Both Azwanddin and Ragvinder have maintained that they were not racists, but were opposing DAP.

On Friday, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said 160 complaints have been filed over allegedly incendiary speeches made by the duo, as well as other leaders like Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office P. Wathya Moorthy, Gagasan 3 deputy chairman Amran Ahmad Nor, Rata assemblyman Chiong Yoke Kong, and Tras assemblyman Chow Yu Hui.

Also included are Muhamad Edi Mohamad Riyars, popularly known as Edi Rejang whose video insulting a beer promoter went viral last week, and Alan Lau Shan Thean, whose video response to Edi, in which he insulted the Malay community, also went viral.

Noor Rashid said the police are investigating the viralled messages under Sections 504, 505, and 506 of the Penal Code, which deal with intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, statements conducive to public mischief, and criminal intimidation respectively.