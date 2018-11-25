Take your Xmas sweater to the next level with a touch of tech

Carol Singing Kitty Ugly Christmas Sweater from Morph Costumes. — Picture courtesy of Morphsuits

LOS ANGELES, NOV 25 — Take the cake, or rather the cookies, with sweaters that light up, flash or sing!

Whether you're participating in an ugly Christmas sweater contest or just want to sport an upgraded festive look, here's a selection of options that feature technology to get you into the spirit.

This vibrant red cat sweatshirt features an interior pocket to secure your phone into a certain position that lines up with the exterior kitten image. After first downloading the free app, you can go ahead and slide the phone into the sweatshirt and turn on the app to give the cat a personality. This Carol Singing Kitty Ugly Christmas Sweater will start meowing carols while blinking its eyes and moving its mouth. Who needs a choir when you have this sweater? The sweater is available by Morph Costumes for US$59.99

If caroling clothing isn't your thing, but you're still looking for something technologically innovative, head over to uglychristmassweater.com to find the sweater that speaks to you. You can find the classic Fragile Leg Lamp from the movie "A Christmas Story" immortalized and lighting up on this pine green sweater for UD$65.99 among a wide range of other holiday movie-themed knitwear.

Or you can take a DIY approach and get your own set of sweater ornaments to illuminate any festive wear of your choice. This set of sweater bulbs is US$19.99 and can attach to any sweater (or beyond) that you'd like to light up for the holidays. — AFP Relaxnews