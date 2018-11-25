Bad apples will be cast aside, Dr M warns civil servants

Mahathir said civil servants found to be involved in wrongdoings would not be included in his plan moving forward. — Picture via Twitter/ Bernama

LANGKAWI, Nov 25 — In order to restore good governance and to be able to further develop the country, those involved in wrongdoings should not be included in the plan, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

In fact, he said those individuals must face the consequences of their actions, including having legal action taken against them.

“When I was first appointed as Prime Minister in 1981, I took over an administration without much problems, everything was in order, everybody knew the work procedures and they knew whether or not they could use their power for personal gain.

“Everybody was doing their job perfectly and the world recognised the Malaysian government as the best during that time,” he said at the Gathering of Senior Government Officers with Prime Minister programme at the Langkawi International Convention centre here last night.

He said said the wrongdoings committed by the country’s previous leaders had tarnished the good image and credibility of the government machinery.

However, Dr Mahathir said he was grateful that the country was recovering well from the damage left by the previous government and that in just six to seven months, the government machinery was almost as clean as it was before. — Bernama