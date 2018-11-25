Selangor bag first gold medal at 2018 Para Sukma

Rosheedey Faizal Roslan poses with the gold medal after knocking down 1,108 pins in the men’s singles tenpin bowling event. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Nov 25 — Selangor’s Rosheedey Faizal Roslan had the honour of bagging the first gold medal of the 2018 Para Sukma when he knocked down 1,108 pins in the men’s singles TPB8 (wheelchair) event in tenpin bowling.

Rosheedey, 32, said it was his best ever performance and it helped erase the disappointment of winning just a silver in Sarawak two years ago.

“I lost by just five pins to a Sarawak athlete two years ago. This year, Alhamdulillah, I managed to bowl superbly,” he told Bernama on the first day of the tenpin bowling event here today.

Meanwhile, Melaka’s Zahidi Lamsah downed 996 pins for silver while Sarawak’s Julaihi Khalik Lamat took bronze with 973 pinfalls.

In the women’s singles TPB8 (wheelchair) event, Pahang’s Ruzila Mustafa came out tops with 854 pinfalls, ahead of two Selangor bowlers Noor Lizah Salman (811) and Nor Rasyidah Anum Mohamad (646).

In the men’s singles TPB2 (visually impaired) category, Roni Tugiman of Sarawak captured the gold medal with 1,079 pinfalls. Choo Kam Chan of Kuala Lumpur (979) took silver and Selangor’s Mohd Azmir Ariffin (973) the bronze.

Siti Hajar Hassan of Kuala Lumpur emerged triumphant in the women’s singles TPB2 category with 804 pinfalls, followed by Penang’s Zalina Hassan (761) and Perak’s Nur Syahmina Aisyah Azmi (719).

In the men’s singles TPB1 (visually impaired-blind) event, Penang clinched their first gold medal through Muhamad Hairul Miran (735 pinfalls) while Sabah took the silver and bronze through Azhar Unkias (645) and Azuan Amir Hassan (639).

Fazlina Mohd Pauzi of Selangor won the women’s singles TPB1 category. — Bernama