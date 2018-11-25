Govt right not to ratify ICERD, Negri MB says

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun speaks to Bernama in Seremban June 13, 2018. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Nov 25 — The government’s decision not to ratify the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) is apt, says Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun.

He said it proved that the Pakatan Harapan-led federal government, as well as the state government, were holding firmly on to the Federal Constitution, and that there was no issue of racial discrimination in the country.

“Some people didn’t get it when we hinted (that we will not ratify the ICERD), so we might as well issue a statement that there is no need for the government to ratify the ICERDs,” he told reporters after opening the Excellence Award presentation ceremony at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sikamat here today.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement saying that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government would not ratify the ICERD and would continue to defend the Federal Constitution in which is enshrined the social contract that was agreed upon by the representatives of all the races during the formation of the country.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was also quoted as saying that there was no need for any form of anti-ICERD rally after the government decided not to ratify it.

In Melaka, Chief Minister Adly Zahari advised the people no be wary of certain quarters who were out to manipulate the ICERD ratification issue to achieve their personal agenda.

He said he believed that the federal government made the decision not to ratify the ICERD after taking into consideration all aspects to ensure wellbeing of the multi-racial society in the country.

“We (PH government) create harmony in our own way with the ultimate target to bring about positive impact to the people,” he told reporters at the Convention of Angkatan Wanita Amanah Nasional (AWAN) in Ayer Keroh.

At the same event, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the decision made by the government not to ratify the ICERD need not be brought to Parliament as it was made by the Cabinet.

“The best place for the government to make any decision is at the Cabinet meeting, so the call to discuss the matter in Parliament is a non-issue,” he said.

In Sri Aman, Works Minister Baru Bian, who is also Sarawak PKR chairman, said he abode by the PH government's decision not to ratify the ICERD as it was a collective decision made by the federal cabinet.

“Of course, there may be some people not in agreement with the government of the day.

“That is their right. I understand there are differing views and I appreciate these differing views," he said when asked on Sarawak PKR's stand on the matter.

In Kuching, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad expressed regret that some PAS leaders had allowed themselves and the party to be used by Umno to organise anti-ICERD rally.

“I can’t believe PAS leaders allowed themselves to be used by Umno leaders,” he said, adding that he believed that Umno and PAS had played up the ICERD issues to ‘save’ former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. — Bernama