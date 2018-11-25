Copa Libertadores final postponed after Boca bus attack

River Plate fans and police outside the Antonio Vespucio Liberti Stadium, Buenos Aires November 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 25 — Yesterday’s “superclasico” Copa Libertadores final second leg between Argentine arch rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors was postponed until today following an attack on the Boca team bus that left players affected by smoke inhalation and broken glass.

Alejandro Dominguez, the president of competition organisers Conmebol told FOX television that the two teams had agreed they couldn’t play under such conditions and the game will now take place at River’s Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires at 5pm (2000 GMT) today.

The two sides are locked at 2-2 from the first leg two weeks ago, which was also delayed 24 hours but due to the weather. — AFP