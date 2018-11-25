George Town heritage site plan review in the works

George Town celebrated the 10th year anniversary of its Unesco heritage inscription this year. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 25 — The George Town Unesco World Heritage Site Special Area Plan (SAP) is now under review to include a holistic plan for the management of the site.

George Town World Heritage Incorporated (GTWHI) general manager Ang Ming Chee said they want to add features on living heritage and disaster risk management into the SAP.

“We want to look at a more practical, holistic and pragmatic direction in managing the heritage site,” she said in an interview with Malay Mail.

She said the review will look at features such as mural painting controls, building colour regulations, and intangible heritage in the site.

“We want to balance the built and living heritage, the collection of heritage objects and livelihoods of the people,” she said.

GTWHI will be working in collaboration with Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and PlanMalaysia in the review of the SAP.

Ang said PlanMalaysia will be applying for funding to conduct the full review process.

As part of the review process, GTWHI is inviting the public to submit their feedback on reviewing the SAP.

“We want to get the public and stakeholders’ opinions on the review of the SAP,” she said.

George Town celebrated the 10th year anniversary of its Unesco heritage inscription this year.

The SAP is a plan that ensures developments and activities in the heritage site are in accordance with the law and the guidelines and recommendations of the Conservation Management Plan.

The SAP was only gazetted in 2016, but Ang said GTWHI has been using the draft SAP for many years before it was gazetted.

Since there is public engagement for the review of the SAP, Ang said the whole review process could take about two years to complete.

She said the public can submit their suggestions and proposals for any chapters in the SAP.

“They can suggest which parts to delete or to add on. We will look into all proposals and suggestions as we want the stakeholders to be involved in this process,” she said.

She added that each suggestion will be considered, but not all will be adopted.

“We still need to ensure that the review still adheres to all Unesco heritage guidelines,” she said.

Once the review is completed, she said the SAP will be submitted to Unesco for reference.

The SAP review feedback form can be downloaded here.

The completed forms must be submitted to GTWHI’s office at 116 & 118 Lebuh Acheh before December 7.

The feedback forms can also be submitted by email to: Rozaini Hassan ([email protected]), Mursidin Ismail ([email protected]) , Nur Safuraa Mohamed Salib ([email protected]) and Fazreen Dharleila Abdul Jalil ([email protected]).

The public can view the SAP at GTWHI’s office during office hours.

The public can call Rozaini at 04-2616606 for further enquiries.