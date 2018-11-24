Defence Minister: Improving facilities at naval base to be prioritised

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said efforts to renovate quarters and modernise the Lumut Armed Forces Hospital (HAT) should be carried out promptly to ensure the welfare and well-being of personnel. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

LUMUT, Nov 24 — Solving the issues surrounding the unsatisfactory facilities and infrastructure as well as pending projects at the Royal Malaysian Navy Base in Lumut will be among the main priorities of the government, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said today.

He said efforts to renovate quarters and modernise the Lumut Armed Forces Hospital (HAT) should be carried out promptly to ensure the welfare and well-being of personnel.

This was Mohamad Sabu’s first visit to the Lumut Base since he became Defence Minister on May 21.

“Although the Lumut Naval Base is the largest, with more than 25,000 residents, and which has existed for over 35 years, I am satisfied that it is still standing strong, clean and well maintained.

“However, I have witnessed some problems and lack of facilities for personnel and families such as quarters that are over 30 years old and require renovation as well as some other issues,” he said when met by reporters after his working visit to the base here today.

He was accompanied by Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin, deputy commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Datuk Reza Mohd Sany, Commander of the Western Fleet, Vice Admiral Datuk Rosli Ramli and Lumut Base Commander, First Admiral Roslan Mohd Yunus.

Mohamad said works to renovate and expand the An Nur Mosque which had been delayed previously, would also be sped up.

Meanwhile, in his speech during the visit, Mohamad called on all businesses to contribute towards the armed forces fund in appreciation of their services and sacrifices in safeguarding the country.

“I would like to call on all other companies to join in and contribute to the military fund because, without the armed forces who sacrifice themselves to maintain peace, you will not be able to conduct business,” he said. — Bernama