Veterans lead the way as Malaysia romp past Myanmar 3-0

Malaysia’s Norshahrul Idlan Talaha reacts after scoring a goal during the AFF Suzuki Cup Group A match between Malaysia and Myammar 2018 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, November 24, 2018. — Picture by Shawan Zaidon

BUKIT JALIL, Nov 24 — Norshahrul Idlan Talaha and Zaqhuan Adha Abdul Radzak scored for Malaysia in their win against Myanmar in the Asian Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup campaign tonight at a packed Bukit Jalil National stadium that saw 84,000 fans show up to cheer Malaysia in their final Group A match.

Norshahrul better known as Mat Yo tapped in from close range in the 26th minute after some neat 1-2 passes between right-back Syahmi Safari and right winger Mohamadou Sumareh bamboozled the Myanmar defenders who failed to clear their lines properly.

In first half stoppage time, captain Zaqhuan converted a penalty after industrious winger Safawi Rasid was brought down in the box.

Malaysia kept up the pressure in the second half bringing on crowd favourite Shahrel Fikri Fauzi in the 62nd minute and the move almost yielded a goal immediately.

Both teams knew they had to win today's match in order to advance into the semifinals. With Myanmar chasing goals, it left them exposed at the back and Zaqhuan made them pay in the 88th minute, chipping over the Myanmar keeper to finish off what was their best match so far in the competition.

Malaysia finish second in Group A behind Vietnam and will wait for tomorrow’s Group B matches to end to see who they’ll face in the semifinals on December 1.