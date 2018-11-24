Ministry: KL to host 25th Asean Labour Ministers’ Meeting on Nov 28

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is expected to officiate the 25th Asean Labour Ministers’ Meeting (ALMM) and Related Meetings/Conference to be held here on November 28. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is expected to officiate the 25th Asean Labour Ministers’ Meeting (ALMM) and Related Meetings/Conference to be held here on November 28.

Themed ‘Promoting Green Jobs for Equity and Inclusive Growth of Asean Community’, the ALMM will be chaired by Minister of Human Resources M. Kulasegaran and will be attended by Labour Ministers from all Asean member states.

The ALMM is the highest-level meeting that is entrusted for decision-making on programmes and activities based on the Asean Socio-Cultural Community Blueprint and the Asean Labour Ministers’ Work Programme 2016-2020.

The Human Resources Ministry in a statement here today said the ALMM would also deliberate on the reports from Senior Labour Officials’ Meeting-Working Group, Asean Committee on Protection and Promotion of the Rights of Migrant Workers and Asean-Occupational Safety and Health Network.

“In line with the theme, the ALMM will reiterate the adoption of the Asean Declaration on Promoting Green Jobs for Equity and Inclusive Growth of Asean Community, Action Plan to Implement the Asean Consensus on the Protection and Promotion of the Rights of Migrant Workers and List of Asean-QSHNET Initiatives to Implement the Asean Labour Ministers’ Statement on Improving OSH for Sustainable Economic Growth,” the statement said.

In conjunction with the ALMM, several related meetings and conferences will also be held, namely the 14th Asean Senior Labour Officials’ Meeting (Asean SLOM) on November 24-25; the 16th Asean SLOM Plus Three and the International Labour Organisation (ILO)/Japan Project Cooperation Committee (PCC) Meeting on November 26; the 6th Asean Human ResourcesConference on November 27; and the 10th Asean Labour Ministers’ Meeting Plus Three on November 29.

Apart from the Asean member states, China, Japan and South Korea as the dialogue partners, will also be participating in the 16th Asean SLOM+3, ILO/Japan PCC and 10th ALMM+3.

The statement said Kula Segaran would also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Asean member states and dialogue partners, during which they would generally discuss issues on labour cooperation and good practices between countries. — Bernama