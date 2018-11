BEIJING, Nov 24 — Two people were killed and 57 wounded in an explosion at a warehouse in northeast China, the official Xinhua news agency reported today.

The blast occurred late Friday at a factory producing machine equipment in Jilin province, causing a fire that was extinguished Saturday morning, Xinhua said.

The cause of the explosion was not given, with an investigation ongoing while rescue efforts continued into this evening.

The incident damaged 370 houses, 15 of which collapsed. — AFP