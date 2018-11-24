Perak MB the best man to lead PAFA

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu is seen as PAFA's likely head. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 24 — Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu looks to be the best candidate for the Perak Football Association (PAFA) president’s post following the resignation of Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim.

PAFA vice-president Datuk Muhammad Yadzan Mohammad said the matter would be discussed in detail at a special executive committee meeting on Nov 26.

“In my opinion, I think the menteri besar is the only one qualified to become PAFA president.

“Theres’s a big possibility that the other exco members will agree with me. Anyway, let’s wait for the meeting on Monday (Nov 26),” he said told Bernama today.

On Nov 22, Hasnul, who is also the state Communications, Multimedia and Non-Governmental Organisation Committee chairman, stood firm in his decision to resign as president despite it being unanimously rejected by the PAFA exco.

Hasnul had reiterated that his decision was based on his duties as a politician and a member of the State Executive Council, which he said restricted his involvement with PAFA.

Muhammad Yadzan said Ahmad Faizal looked to be the right choice based on his influence and credibility as head of the state government.

“We will feel comfortable and at ease if the state’s number one man also leads PAFA. A lot of issues can be resolved immediately if he were to head PAFA,” he said.

Commenting on the 2019 Asian Champions League playoff against Hong Kong’s Kitchee SC at the Perak Stadium on Feb 12 next year, he said he was confident that The Bos Gaurus would be able to match their opponents.

He said the inclusion of several new faces would also give the team an extra boost as they seek to qualify for the group stages.

“This is also a chance for the players to prove that they can perform at a higher level,” he said. — Bernama