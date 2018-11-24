Anwar: Penang PKR chairman’s post not determined yet

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during the PKR National Congress 2018 in IDCC Convention Centre, Shah Alam November 18, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Nov 24 — The new Penang PKR chairman will only be named after the views of all the party’s branches in the state are gathered, said PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said the appointment would be made according to the party’s procedures and there was no need to rush the matter.

“The (candidate for the) post has not been determined yet and I will follow the process of asking the opinion of the people in the state... so there’s no hurry for me to make an announcement.

“I will call for a meeting, they (branches) will send in their proposals. We need to ask the state PKR branches of their views and we will choose according to what has been requested,” he told reporters after chairing a closed-door meeting with the PKR State Leadership at the Seberang Perai Municipal Council Office today.

Anwar said he had reminded those present during the meeting to strengthen the party at all levels.

“We have to monitor all development projects at the state and federal levels, so that they fulfill the needs of the target group,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar, who is also Port Dickson MP said that the planned protest against the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) need not be held now as the government had decided not to ratify the convention.

“Previously, we had assembled to reject the ISA (Internal Security Act), assembled for a clean election and assembled to reject tyranny.

“Even if you wish to assemble, let it be for the right reason... because this (assembly) is a dirty political gimmick of the Opposition despite the government’s decision not to ratify,” he said.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that the government would not ratify ICERD and continue to defend the Federal Constitution in which is enshrined the social contract that was agreed upon by the representatives of all the races during the formation of the country. — Bernama